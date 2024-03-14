Alcohol suspected in fatal wrong-way crash on I-75

Police believe a woman was drunk when she drove the wrong way on I-75 in Bay County, causing a fatal crash late Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Pinconning was going south in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Salzburg Road in Monitor Township when she hit another vehicle head-on around 11:15 p.m.

A 39-year-old Flint man who was driving the other vehicle and his passenger, a 38-year-old Davison man, were both killed in the crash. Another passenger in his car, a 30-year-old man, was critically hurt.

The at-fault driver also suffered critical injuries and is currently hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said they plan to submit their findings to the prosecutor's office.