Alcohol use suspected after Michigan man dies in motorcycle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police believe alcohol was involved in a motorcycle crash that killed a Michigan man Friday.
Guy Russell, 62, of Crawford County's Frederic, was riding his motorcycle with a sidecar south on Hiawatha Drive near N. Manistee River Road. Police say a witness saw him swerving before he drove off the road around 6:25 p.m.
Read more stories from around Michigan here.
Russell, who was not wearing a helmet, drove into a ditch near his home and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City, where he later died.