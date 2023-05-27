Alcohol use suspected after Michigan man dies in motorcycle crash

Police believe alcohol was involved in a motorcycle crash that killed a Michigan man Friday.

Guy Russell, 62, of Crawford County's Frederic, was riding his motorcycle with a sidecar south on Hiawatha Drive near N. Manistee River Road. Police say a witness saw him swerving before he drove off the road around 6:25 p.m.

Russell, who was not wearing a helmet, drove into a ditch near his home and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City, where he later died.