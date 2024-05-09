Aldi dropping prices on hundreds of products this summer

article

Grocery chain Aldi is slashing prices on more than 250 items this summer.

Aldi released a list highlighting some of the items with lower prices. Among the discounted items include frozen fruit, granola bars, steak, chicken breast, fries, and more.

Related article

"ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row," said Dave Rinaldo, the president of ALDI U.S. "We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season."

Most savings range from 10 to 50 cents, with some items having even deeper discounts, such as black Angus sirloin steak that will be $1.50 cheaper than usual through July 10.

Aside from fresh meat price changes, all prices will be reduced through Labor Day.

Aldi anticipates that the lower prices will save shoppers more than $60 million. The store also dropped prices last summer, and said this year's discounts will nearly double 2023's savings.