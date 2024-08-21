Algonac man charged with not paying child support, owing over $30,000

article

An Algonac man has been arraigned for owing more than $30,000 in child support for his two children.

Adam Walsh, 38, was charged with two counts of Failing to Pay Child Support, a four year felony, after the Macomb County Friend of the Court exhausted their efforts to enforce the court order of paying child support by the prosecutor's office.

On Friday, October 26, 2007, Walsh was ordered by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Tracey Yokich to pay $407.00 per month in child support for his minor child. After many modifications, he was ordered to pay $186.00 per month. He allegedly owes more than $10,000 in back child support for this minor child.

Walsh has had 12 show cause hearings and five bench warrants issued in this case.

On Monday, October 21, 2013, Walsh was ordered by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Tracey Yokich to pay $418.00 per month in child support for another minor child. It was later modified to $358.00 per month. He allegedly owes more than $20,000 in back child support for this minor child. Walsh has had six show cause hearings and one bench warrant issued in this case.

Adam Walsh was arraigned on August 16, 2024 in 41B Clinton Township District Court by Magistrate Ryan Zemke who set bond at $2,656.00 for the first case and $5,164.00 for the second case. A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 8:30 am by District Court Judge Sebastian Lucido.

"Failing to support your children is not just a breach of duty, it's a violation of trust and responsibility," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This man’s refusal to provide for his children, to two mothers, not only places an unfair burden on those trying to care for them but also shows a blatant disregard for the well-being of his own family. Our office will pursue justice for these children and hold him accountable under the law."

