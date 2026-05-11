Aliases, international arrests, and Detroit murder: Suspect in custody after decades on the run

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The Brief The U.S. Marshals took a homicide suspect into custody after decades of him on the run. Richard Werstine was arrested in Panama City at a dog park after more than 30 years of fleeing law enforcement. Werstine lived under several different aliases to avoid identification.



A man accused of a 1993 murder in Detroit has been arrested more than three decades after allegedly fleeing police during an investigation into a homicide, marking the end of a long-running international manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Richard Werstine into custody in Panama City in late April. He was living under the alias of Joseph Alan Stavros for years after allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old roommate to death.

What we know:

Werstine was briefly held in custody by Detroit police following the death of Rodney Barger. However, he failed to appear for his trial, which had been scheduled for 1994.

Then, 28 years later, the USMS adopted a warrant for failure to appear for a murder charge and kicked off an investigation into Werstine's whereabouts.

Their probe revealed he had been taken into custody several times, but under different names, which is how he was never identified as the subject of a murder investigation.

Using state-of-the-art resources, the USMS says it eventually located Werstine in Panama City, Panama. On April 29, authorities located Werstine at a local dog park and took him into custody.

He then confessed to his true identity and being on the run.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials highlighted the significance of the arrest and the persistence required to close such a long-standing case.

"The U.S. Marshals Service takes crimes of this nature extremely seriously given the violent nature of the alleged offense and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan. "The dedication of all members of my staff who spearheaded the arrest of this fugitive who has been on the run for over 30 years is a testimony to their resolve. It sends a message to fugitives that there is no place you can hide that the U.S. Marshals Service won’t find you and bring you to justice."

"The tenacity and commitment of the United States Marshals Service working to bring Werstine and those like him into police custody where they belong is at the forefront of our daily mission here in Detroit," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jimmy Allen. "His arrest not only works toward bringing closure to the friends and family who have lost a loved one but also demonstrates our promise to pursue those who think they can prey on the members of our communities without being held accountable."