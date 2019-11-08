All smiles for these 40 kids who got free dental work at a Birmingham dentist

Perhaps the next person to smile after this story will be you. After all, it's just so adorable.

A dental practice closed their office on Friday to service dozens of kids from a Detroit elementary school. It was a party.

"Coming to the dentist is not the most exciting thing for most people. But if you can take kids at this stage and change their mindset and make a fun experience such as face-painting, they leave here feeling for one healthier, and then also feeling excited about seeing the dentist again," said Ali Saad.

The Saad Dental Group, located in Birmingham, took on the job of checking the mouths of 40 boys and girls from the Gardner Elementary School by pairing it with some more fun activities.

But it may not have only been a fun experience for these kids, but also a first.

"It's humbling because some of them - (you ask) 'Have never been to a dentist before?' and they are 7, 8, 9 years old and the answer is 'no,'" said Mohamed Saad.

While some kids got their regular checkups, others got preventative care or cavities filled.

Advertisement

"Anything that they really needed, we went ahead and did," Mohamed said. "So if they needed a tooth taken out, they need a filling done, we did preventative sealants, fluoride treatments. It was kind of everything and anything they needed was on the house."

One girl even got her teeth fixed.

"She looked at the mirror afterward and her first words were 'thank you I love this,'" said Dr. Satinder Kaur. "She didn't have to say anything because she couldn't stop smiling."

Kaur was among the nine dentists that assisted in the work.

At the end of the day, the kids also walked out with goodie bags featuring Play-doh, mouthwash and the always mandatory toothbrush.