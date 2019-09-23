All vegan, all the time at The Nosh Pit in Hamtramck

Nosh with Josh is covering new territory this week, heading to an all vegan spot in Hamtramck.

The Nosh Pit is a small, homey vegan diner you'll find on Yemans Street.

Owner Karen Kahn-Schultz says the idea behind The Nosh Pit isn't that everyone needs to go vegan, but to make a greater effort to put more veggies on your plate at every meal.

Eating more vegetables is also beneficial to the environment.

"The amount of carbon, water, and grain that's saved with you doing vegetarian or vegan is amazing. It's a huge changer in the environment," she says.

You can still eat all your favorite foods with a vegan twist. For example, Josh tried their "mac-un-cheese."

"It's a pasta and it's a sauce that's made out of cashew and miso and potato and a whole bunch of secret ingredients I'm not going to reveal," Karen told us.

Another recipe we tried was the carrot coney dog, topped with a chili made with lentils.

"You do feel a lot better eating more vegetables," Karen promises.