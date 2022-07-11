Suspect in Harper Woods barricaded standoff was out on bail when he killed 2 people

Zlayiah Frazer was one of two people killed by her ex-boyfriend after a barricaded gunman situation at a Harper Woods house.

"They should have never let him out of jail," said Breonna, the victim's sister.

The incident started Sunday evening on Kenosha Street after investigators say the suspect allegedly killed his dad and Frazier - his ex-girlfriend - before allegedly stabbing his mom who went to a neighbor’s house for help.

"I said who stabbed you," said neighbor Ruth Tabone. "She said 'My son, he's stabbing everyone in the house.'"

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and allegedly shot at police. When SWAT teams arrived they found a fire had been set inside the home as they continued to negotiate with the man to come outside.

Frazier's family says the incident could have been prevented and lives could have been saved if the suspect had remained behind bars.

"(The legal system is) definitely broken, they never should have never let him out," Breonna said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement saying on June 12th the defendant received several charges including torture, using a harmful device to cause personal injury; home invasion 1st degree, CSC 3rd degree, and assault with intent to commit penetration;

The statement added that the defendant was arraigned on June 12 and had a bond set at $100,000, 10% cash or surety with GPS tether and house arrest and no contact with complainants.

On Friday. the defendant made bond and was released from the Wayne County Jail. Two days later the standoff began.

After hours of negotiating… when police breached the home the deceased victims were found inside and a young child who was not injured.

"We don’t know where my nephew is at," Breonna said.

Fox 2 obtained doorbell cam video which shows the suspect crawling out of the front door of the house to the front lawn before he was taken into custody and to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

As this family continues to grieve they have a strong message for the suspect.

"You need to go to hell, burn in hell," she said.



