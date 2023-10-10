Allen Park councilman caught on camera vandalizing, stealing political signs

It's 10:30 Saturday morning at a home in Allen Park and Ring video shows City Councilman Gary Schlack is setting up his sign.

Schlack is also taking another down - and vandalizing another. Political signs were for two other political candidates - and it isn't even his property.

"What's shocking to us and to me personally is that someone -a sitting office holder, would do this on camera. That shows a very poor judgment and lack of character," said Robert McLachlan.

McLachlan is the campaign manager for City Council candidate Timothy Estheimer. Jim Beri is the campaign manager for mayoral candidate Tony Lalli - their signs are the ones in the video.

"It's a sad day for the city of Allen Park and it's an ethics problem," Beri said.

They were all alerted to the vandalism and theft Saturday morning and reported it to Allen Park police.

"It's embarrassing for the city - it gives us a black eye," Beri said.

"We believe that people should be accountable, and we're running a clean campaign - we expect - and the voters deserve that - Allen Park residents deserve that," McLachlan said.

Gary Schlack declined to be interviewed but released a statement saying "Recently, I did something out of frustration. I am ashamed and acted with feeble judgment. No excuses for my actions. I am asking for forgiveness to my colleagues and to the city. My focus is on my family and our community."

Allen Park police say this will be handled like any other case. It will go through the court system and does involve two misdemeanor violations. One for malicious destruction of property - the other, for larceny.

"Tim wants to focus on issues - not this kind of petty childish behavior," said McLachlan. "I guess we should be flattered because that means he's worried we're going to win and that's our intention."

But until this, Robert says he planned to vote for Schlack in next month's election - after all - there are six candidates on the ballot and one write-in candidate vying for six seats.

"I know how I'm going to vote now as a result of this," he said. "And I can guess from the way people are posting on social media - I'm not alone."

Jim Beri hopes the community can move beyond the sign scandal.

"We're a great city no matter what side we're on," Beri said. "We'll all work together to make things better for the city of Allen Park and that's our goal - make things better for the city of Allen Park."



