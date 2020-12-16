Alpena woman arrested after woman stabbed, bitten in Pontiac

An Alpena woman has been arrested after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed and bitten in Pontiac.

This happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 50 block of Mark Avenue, which is near Huron Street and N Johnson.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called first to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue after a woman called to say she was bleeding heavily.

Deputies found the woman on the back porch and saw she had been stabbed in her thigh and had been bitten on her face. EMS also suspected she had hypothermia.

EMS also administered one dose of Naloxone to her as she appeared to be under the influence. She was then taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, the woman told deputies the name of the person who had stabbed and bitten her.

Deputies then tracked a trail of blood to the front door of an apartment in the 50 block of Mark Avenue. Deputies forced entry to check for additional victims and found blood inside the apartment, as well as suspected drugs.

A 35-year-old woman from Alpena was arrested. Charges are pending.

The sheriff's office didn't give details about why the stabbing or biting may have happened.