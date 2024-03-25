Amazon driver in ski mask enters Farmington Hills home to deliver package

An Amazon delivery driver crossed the line when he ventured into a man's home to drop off a package – all while wearing a ski mask and an Amazon vest.

While getting ready for work last Tuesday, David Boggs of Farmington Hills thought his cat had left the house when he heard his front door open. As he went to check, what he actually saw was much more unexpected.

As I come around the corner, in my socks and my boxers, I see a man halfway into my house, ski mask on, taking pictures," Boggs said. "I make eye contact with him, and he looks at me, and his words were ‘oh sh*t.’"

The package the driver was delivering was lying on the doormat inside Bogg's house, he said. Boggs had ordered eclipse glasses for April's solar eclipse.

"He quickly just closes my door and beelines it," Boggs said. "What are you doing opening somebody's door? You don't know what's behind my door."

The incident could have gone much worse. Boggs has two massive pit bulls that could have attacked the man.

"If they had bit him, now I'm the one in trouble even though he's in my house," Boggs said. "(I was also) worried about my safety."

Boggs took his concerns to Amazon. However, they were not helpful at all.

"After an hour of talking to (a representative), she offered me $70 with the recommendation to buy a home security system with it," Boggs said.

In their response, Amazon even attached a link to purchase the security device on their site.

"I thought it was safe to leave my main door open with my screen door closed," Boggs said. "Apparently, that's not safe anymore."

Boggs filed a police report with Farmington Hills. Amazon told him they cannot take action since the driver did not do anything violent or steal something.

