Amazon hiring over 3,000 in Detroit area - offering sign-on, COVID vaccine bonus. Here's how to apply

Amazon announced it would be hiring over 75,000 people across the country including 3,200 people in southeast Michigan to work in the warehouses and in other places for the company.

According to Amazon, they're opening more than 3,200 jobs in Metro Detroit alone which start at $17 per hour, offers health insurance, and sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000. Additionally, the company is offering a $100 benefit to any new hire is vaccinated for COVID-19 before starting at the company.

With 1.2 million employees, the e-commerce giant is the second-largest private employer in the U.S., behind only Walmart.

Apply for a job at a Metro Detroit Amazon facility on their site.

The hiring spree comes as the company gears up for Prime Day next month, its popular sales event that has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year for Amazon.

Amazon didn't say if it is having trouble finding workers, but other companies have said they are as Americans start heading out again. There are many reasons for the worker shortage: Some are fearful they'll get sick with coronavirus; others have child care issues and need to stay home to watch their children; and some businesses don't pay enough to go beyond the extra $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit.

McDonald's, Chipotle and other companies have announced pay hikes to try and lure workers back. Amazon said it will offer a $1,000 sign-on bonus to new hires in many parts of the country.

The company is hiring in 13 other states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Last year alone, Amazon hired 500,000 people to keep up with a surge of orders during the pandemic as more people stayed home and shopped online.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.