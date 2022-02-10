Ambassador Bridge Blockade: Windsor mayor to give update on border protests

As protests at the Ambassador Bridge continue to plague supply chains and trade access between Michigan and Canada, the mayor of Windsor plans to address concerns during a news briefing Thursday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will update media on the economic costs of the protest at 2 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live.

"This is getting really tiring. Those folks need to go home," the mayor told a local radio station Thursday morning. "This will not last for long, that I can assure you."

While access to the Ambassador Bridge has remained partially open since demonstrators began disrupting traffic this week, "it really isn't" open to drivers for either direction of traffic, Dilkens said.

The consternation at the border is creating friction in an already strained business world as auto factories already hurt by a parts shortage must now contend with a complete blockage of one of the busiest trade terminals in the world.

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer implored Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the closure due to its impacts on agriculture and manufacturing.

"The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable," read her statement.