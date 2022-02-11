Will protestors stop blocking Ambassador Bridge after judge orders end to blockade?

A judge issued an injunction Friday afternoon ordering protestors to stop blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said the order goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protestors a chance to leave. Many people have been there for days, and it is expected to take some time to remove the trucks and other vehicles that have formed the blockade.

The blockade started Monday with truckers blocking the bridge in Canada in protest of COVID-19 mandates. Some protestors have said that they do not have plans to leave until the mandates are lifted. However, that was before the injunction order.

It is unclear now if the injunction will be appealed.

Police have warned protestors that if they fail to leave, they could be arrested and their vehicles may be seized.

The protestors have been peaceful and there have been no issues between them and officers, so it is unknown if officers will use force to move people. Legally, under an injunction police are able to use whatever powers they have to move people.

When asked if they planned to leave, a group chanted, "Hell no, we won't go." Another support said he would "Stay until the cops make us leave."

The blockade has stifled trade between the United States and Canada, and has disrupted the supply chain.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens released a statement after the injunction order:

"Obviously, I’m pleased that the Court granted the injunction as a means to help bring about an end to the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge. At the same time, I’m disappointed that it had to come to this.

"I remain hopeful for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the current blockade. Local, regional and national law enforcement will collaborate and coordinate how best to respond to this legal ruling and seek to re-open the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed, to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

"I want to thank the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, as representative plaintiff, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Attorney General of Ontario, who joined to support this cause. As was made clear in today’s proceedings – the impact of the ongoing occupation is endangering the economic health of our region, Province and Country.

"Over the past few weeks, we have all been gripped by the protest activity occurring across Canada. As these demonstrations in Ottawa, Alberta and right here in Windsor have shown, there is a segment of our population who feel left behind as we have collectively fought this virus. To that end, as a nation, it is clear that we have a lot of healing to do, emerging from this public health nightmare.

"Personally, I’m hopeful that this healing can begin tonight."

This report includes information from the Associated Press.