Ambulance collides with car, tips over in Detroit intersection

A vehicle collision on Detroit's west side blocked traffic for hours after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle.

The head-on collision caused the ambulance to rollover onto its side. The windshield was shattered and there was side-end damage to the vehicle.

The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield early Thursday evening.

It's unclear if the ambulance was transporting somebody when the crash happened or who was at-fault.

The car that struck the ambulance also suffered severe front-end damage.