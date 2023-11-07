American Courage freighter runs aground in St. Clair River

article

The American Courage, a freighter that traverses the Great Lakes during shipping season ran aground in the St. Clair River Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was responding to the site near Marine City, which is south of China Township and sits alongside the river. The 617-foot freighter ran aground around 7:31 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries or pollution and the cause of the grounding is under investigation.

Crews from the coast guard's Detroit sector were assigned the response.

"We are working closely with Grand River Navigation, our port partners, and international, federal and state entities to ensure the safety of the waterway and the quick resolution of this incident," said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. "With no injuries or pollution reported, our plan is to refloat the American Courage and coordinate with partner services for assistance and safe navigation."

The coast guard is also coordinating with Grand River Navigation, the owner of the American Courage to safely refloat the freighter.