'An exceptional human being': Wife of slain Oakland County deputy mourns loss

Through tears, the widow of an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed over the weekend described the kind of person her husband was.

"I just wanted everybody to hear who Brad was from the perspective of the people who loved him most," Jacqueline Reckling told FOX News on Tuesday morning.

Her husband, Deputy Bradley Reckling, was following a stolen vehicle in Detroit late Saturday when the suspects in the vehicle got out and shot him. Reckling was on the case because the vehicle had been stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights earlier that day.

"He was everything that was good and truly an exceptional human being," Jacqueline said.

The nine-year veteran of the force leaves behind three young children, and he had another child on the way.

"When something like this happens, it's really easy to forget that the officer who this happened to is so much more than just an officer," Jacqueline said. "We lost the rock of our family in addition to the community losing a detective."

Bradley Reckling and his family (Photo: OCSO)

Now, the sheriff's office and community are stepping up to help after the tragedy.

"We're working with different organizations to try to help with the mortgage and different folks to set aside some money for the kids," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said a landscaping company has offered to take care of the family's lawn, while others have started a meal train for them.

The sheriff's office also has Mission Oakland, a charity where all donations will go to the Reckling family.

Donate to Mission Oakland here.