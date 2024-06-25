Oakland County deputy killed: How to support his family after Detroit shooting

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations to help the family of a deputy shot to death while trying to recover a stolen vehicle in Detroit on Saturday night.

Deputy Bradley Reckling leaves behind his wife of eight years and three young children. He also had another child on the way.

Now, the sheriff's office and community are stepping up to help after the tragedy.

"We're working with different organizations to try to help with the mortgage and different folks to set aside some money for the kids," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said a landscaping company has offered to take care of the family's lawn, while others have started a meal train for them.

The sheriff's office also has Mission Oakland, a charity where all donations will go to the Reckling family.

Donate to Mission Oakland here.

Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force, was part of the office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called in after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

Three suspects were taken into custody after the shooting. They haven't been charged yet.