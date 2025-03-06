Andy Isaac, Detroit sports super fan, dies: "Faturday forever"

article

The Brief Andy Isaac, a popular social media personality and Detroit sports fan, passed away Thursday. Isaac battled cancer since 2006 and entered hospice last month. Known for his thoughts on Detroit's and food, he built a large following of widely known sports celebrities, including Pat McAfee and Barstool Sports.



Andy Isaac, the wildly popular Detroit sports superfan, passed away Thursday morning after a long-running battle against cancer.

A message was posted to his X account, saying Isaac passed away peacefully Thursday morning.

"Good morning. Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy. As always, Faturday forever and FTB."

Isaac's death comes just a few weeks after he said he was entering hospice.

The backstory:

"Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me, it has finally stripped me of quality of life. I have decided on hospice care," he wrote in February. "Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice."

Isaac, known for his humorous posts on all things Detroit sports and food, built a following of more than 88,000 followers on X @WorldofIsaac and on Instagram @faturdayisaac with more than 3,800.

His following includes a who's who of local and national sports and news media, including Pat McAfee and Barstool Sports personalities.