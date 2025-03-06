Andy Isaac, Detroit sports super fan, dies: "Faturday forever"
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Andy Isaac, the wildly popular Detroit sports superfan, passed away Thursday morning after a long-running battle against cancer.
A message was posted to his X account, saying Isaac passed away peacefully Thursday morning.
"Good morning. Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy. As always, Faturday forever and FTB."
Isaac's death comes just a few weeks after he said he was entering hospice.
The backstory:
"Having cancer since 2006 has finally taken its toll on me, it has finally stripped me of quality of life. I have decided on hospice care," he wrote in February. "Life has been a struggle these last few months and years. I hope I can find some peace in hospice."
Isaac, known for his humorous posts on all things Detroit sports and food, built a following of more than 88,000 followers on X @WorldofIsaac and on Instagram @faturdayisaac with more than 3,800.
His following includes a who's who of local and national sports and news media, including Pat McAfee and Barstool Sports personalities.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from Andy Isaac's account on X, formerly Twitter, and previous stories on FOX 2 Detroit.