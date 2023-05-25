Ann Arbor burglar flees after 77-year-old resident shoots at him during break-in

When a suspect broke into an Ann Arbor man's home Wednesday, the man shot at him.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the home in the 1800 block of Arbordale Street through a kitchen window. The 77-year-old resident who was in his bedroom said he heard what sounded like someone trying to open his screen door.

The resident said he saw the suspect in his kitchen, so he pulled out a gun and fired at the suspect. The suspect, who was not hit by gunfire, jumped out of the kitchen window and fled on foot.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken from the house.

According to police, the resident did not know the suspect, who was described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 10 inches. He appeared to be in his late 20s and had a thin beard. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or tips@a2gov.org.