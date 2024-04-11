Ann Arbor Public Schools community frustrated over $25M deficit, possible lay-offs

Despite over 100 people speaking up against it, the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education is considering a plan to lay off teachers and other staff.

The school board meeting, which began at 7 p.m. Thursday, turned contentious and was still ongoing as of 11 p.m.

Those frustrated with the ongoing issues told FOX 2 that the potential cuts stem from a $25 million shortfall in next year's budget, which included a $14 million clerical error.

Parents, students, educators, and many other supporters showed up early to the board of education meeting to protest – chanting in unison in the rain, and holding signs that say "Support Ann Arbor Teachers," "WTF: Where's the funding? Hint – it's not in teacher paychecks," and "Those who can, teach. Those who can't, fail to manage the budget."

"I’m a third-grader (at Ann Arbor Public Schools) and I wanted to say please don’t fire our teachers, staff, assistant principal, and principal," a student said during the meeting.

Public comment began at 7:20 p.m.; 143 people addressed the board.

"This board has let down Ann Arbor teachers, students, and families in many ways. From making significant accounting errors, to paying people who have blatantly covered up the abuse of children or simply been unable to do their jobs effectively and competently," a 12th grade Ann Arbor Public Schools student told the board. "This board has shredded millions of dollars in front of everyone’s eyes and then pretended like they did no such thing."

With Ann Arbor being one of the wealthiest districts in the state, the upset parents and teachers say this is not OK.

"In times of financial distress, it’s easy to depersonalize and turn every staff member and student into a number," a frustrated Ann Arbor parent said. "But look around at all of us here, and remember that for each teacher you cut it’s our children who bleed."

The theme of attendees' concerns was lack of transparency.

"We continue to be excluded with each week that passes in this district, where you all fail to release the financial data that you claim reveals the necessity of cutting $25 million in one year. That is a false claim. There’s other information out there and these people need to know that," another person said.

"We are here to demand that you take staff cuts off the table. Those aren’t payroll calculations or enrollment numbers," a parent said. "Those are our neighbors, already struggling to get by, who will lose their jobs. Those are yet more children who would lose the educators, mentors and advocates they deserve."