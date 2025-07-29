Ann Arbor hotel lawsuit: Woman infected with MRSA while in unkept pool, says attorney

The Brief A hotel in Ann Arbor is being sued for allegedly having an unkept pool that led to a woman getting a severe infection. 23-year-old Alexis Williams was in serious pain as she could not use her leg, and almost had it amputated. She was infected with the MRSA Bacteria and underwent three surgeries.



A woman who scrapped her knee at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in Ann Arbor nearly lost her leg after an infection, allegedly from the unclean water.

Big picture view:

23-year-old Alexis Williams was in serious pain as she could not use her leg. It all stemmed from a trip to the Residence Inn in downtown Ann Arbor where she and her little cousins swam on June 24.

Shortly after, they all knew something was wrong.

"One of the young fellows got violently ill. Projectile vomit. The other little cousin, 7 years of age, spiked at a horrible temperature," said attorney Ven Johnson.

Williams' right knee was burning, as she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there discovered she was infected with the MRSA Bacteria and underwent three surgeries.

"It was outrageous," Williams said. "The pain was excruciating. I had to get poked a lot with a whole bunch of needles and being prescribed medications I never thought I’d be prescribed to."

The medicine was hard on her kidneys, and she now needed a walker to get around. Williams also has a PICC set in her arm to constantly receive antibodies.

What's next:

Now, Ven Johnson Law has filed a lawsuit against the Residence Inn.

"Zero chlorine was discovered when the health department and EGLE went out a week later," Johnson said.

The law firm also says reports from EGLE and the Health Department documented no chlorine in the pool, a high PH level and a substantial amount of bacteria before Williams took a swim that day.

"It is quite significant this pool was completely and totally unsanitary before and after the accident," said attorney Michael Freifeld. "The worst part about it is the residence inn knew about it and chose to do nothing about it."

The other side:

FOX 2 went inside and spoke with some of the people at the front desk of this Marriott, and they said they were a franchise and directed us to speak with the first market corporation who owns them.

We left them a message and are still awaiting a response.