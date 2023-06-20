Ann Arbor man in critical condition after suspect fractures his skull with rock

Police say a man threw a rock at another man's head as he was on the ground in an Ann Arbor parking lot Friday.

Ryan Osborn, 37, is charged with assault with intent to murder and given a $500,000 cash bond.

Officers were called to the 300 block of S. Maple for a welfare check around 11 p.m. They found the 38-year-old victim alone in the parking lot with significant head injuries.

He was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he is in critical condition after suffering a skull fracture.

Police said surveillance video showed the fight and Osborn assaulting the victim with a large rock. That video was used to identify Osborn. Police said the assault didn't appear to be random.