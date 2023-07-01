Ann Arbor man wanted for alleged sexual assault, robbery of woman in Ypsilanti

The City of Ypsilanti Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for an alleged criminal sexual assault and strong-armed robbery.

Police say 18-year-old Andrew Najib Jimenes Vasquez followed a woman, sexually assaulted, and robbed her in the 1100 block of Washtenaw Ave in Ypsilanti.

Jimenes Vasquez stands 5 ft 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 1751bs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jimenes Vasquez is believed to have fled the state of Michigan shortly after becoming aware that he was wanted for this incident, police said.

If you know the whereabouts of Andrew Jimenes Vasquez, contact your local law enforcement agency or Ypsilanti Police Department Detective Sergeant Jessica Lowry (734-368-8784).

