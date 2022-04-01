Ann Arbor police investigating 2 home invasions near University of Michigan campus

Ann Arbor police are investigating two home invasions that happened Thursday near the University of Michigan campus.

Officers were called to an off-campus home in the 400 block of Church St. around 7:30 a.m. A resident said they were sleeping in the living room when they awoke to someone coming in the front door. The suspect fled, and nothing were stolen.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to another off-campus home in the 700 block of Church St. The resident said they saw someone leaving through the back door when they got out of the shower. Money was missing from a wallet.

The suspect entered both homes through unlocked doors.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s. He was short and has long, dark-colored, curly hair. He was wearing a dark blue or green winter coat with the hood up or baseball hat on, an American flag face mask, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.