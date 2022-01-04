Ann Arbor police looking for missing runaway girl who has connections to Detroit, Inkster

article

Ann Arbor police are looking for a missing runaway teen girl.

Te'Onna Lashay Tolliver, 15, was last seen at her home on Dec. 26, 2021.

Police said Tolliver has connections to Inkster, as well as Detroit's west side.

Also, there have been reports that she was possibly spotted in the area of Van Born and Middlebelt roads in Romulus and the 7000 block of Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

She is known to wear a black bonnet over her hair. She has black hair, but wears a honey blonde shoulder-length wig.

Tolliver is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, Adias black track pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.