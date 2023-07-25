Ann Arbor Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman at apartment complex

Ann Arbor police are looking for a man who groped a woman Monday at an apartment complex.

The 34-year-old woman reported being groped by an unknown male at the Willowtree Apartment complex in the 1900 block of Plymouth Rd. around 11:50 p.m.

She reported that she had just left her apartment when she noticed an unknown male behind her.

The victim was on her way to the mailboxes when the male ran at her and groped her from behind. She screamed when the assault occurred, and the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, with short hair.

Ann Arbor Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 734-794-6920.