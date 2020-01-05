Ann Arbor Police search for suspect who robber BTB Burrito

Ann Arbor Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning around 2:30 at BTB Burrito located in the 800 block of South State Street.

Police say the male suspect entered the restaurant, presented a handgun and proceeded with the robbery. The suspect then fled the scene in an older model Silver Malibu.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and a camouflage face mask.

As of right now, police are still investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

