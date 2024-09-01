Ann Arbor Police search for suspect who shot a man in the chest

Ann Arbor Police are looking for a suspect that shot a man overnight Sunday.

AAPD responded to William St and Maynard St for a shooting after 3 a.m. Officers found a 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was immediately given aid and transported to the hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. He is currently in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The shooting is not believed to be random. Circumstances are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact AAPD at 734-794-6920 or tips@a2gov.org.

