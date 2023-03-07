Ann Arbor police searching for Dodge Charger after U of M student hurt in hit-and-run

Ann Arbor police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled after striking a woman Monday.

Police said the 21-year-old University of Michigan student was trying to cross the street at Catherine and Ingalls streets when she was hit around 2:45 p.m. She suffered non-life-threatening but significant injuries that will require surgery.

The suspect, who was driving what is believed to be a dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger, left the scene and was last seen headed west on Catherine. The car should have minor damage to the right front and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920 or can email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.