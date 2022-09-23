Ann Arbor's newest music venue, vegan bar North Star Lounge opens Oct. 1

article

A new intimate music venue featuring vegan fare is opening in Ann Arbor.

North Star Lounge's grand opening is Oct. 1.

North Star's name was inspired by Harriet Tubman, and hopes to be a symbol of hope and a positive future.

The venue associated with Detroit Street Filling Station, which is next door, and The Lunch Room, will showcase local talent across music genres with themed nights. Tuesday is LGBTQ Night, Wednesday is Hot Club Jazz, Thursday is Piano Bar, Friday is Bluegrass, and Saturday is rotating local artists.

(Photo: North Star Lounge)

In addition to music, the lounge will have nights with bingo, poetry, trivia, and more.

Check the event schedule here.

There will be a limited all-vegan menu that includes BBQ jackfruit sliders, savory galettes, popcorn with various toppings, sweet and savory nut mixes, pasta salads, and sweet treats.

The bar menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic mixed drinks.

North Star is at 301 N. Fifth Ave.