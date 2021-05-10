Ann Arbor's used kayak and canoe auction is this weekend

Ann Arbor's annual used kayak and canoe auction is Saturday at Gallup Park.

Related: Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Each year, used and damaged boats, including aluminum canoes, one- and two-person kayaks, and rowboats are auctioned off.

This year, there will be an estimated five canoes, 20 kayaks, and two rowboats. Prices typically are between $50-$150.

The auction begins at noon, with a viewing of the boats starting at 11:30 a.m. Only credit cards will be accepted.

Call 734-794-6240 for more information.