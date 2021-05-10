Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Free this weekend? Shop, catch a movie, or volunteer.

Check out what's going on around Southeast Michigan.

Macomb County Drive-In Movies

Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights

Friday, May 14 and Sunday May 16

Enjoy movies from your vehicle at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights.

E.T. will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, while Back to the Future will play at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, catch The Greatest Showman at 6 p.m. and Spider-Man: Far from Home at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Buy them here.

DCFC Women's Season Opener

Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

After playing the inaugural season without fans at Keyworth, the women's Detroit City Football Club takes the field Saturday night.

Precautions are in place due to COVID-19, including limited capacity and staggered entry times.

A limited number of tickets are available for the match. Buy them here.

River Day

Flodin Park in Canton

Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m, to noon

This year's annual volunteer event includes bee house building, nature walks along the Flodin trail, invasive species education, and a presentation from the Southeast Michigan Bee Keepers Association about the importance of bees.

Register here.

Flower Market

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This outdoor market showcases local artists, musicians, and cooks, as well as flowers.

Entry is free, but parking is $5.

Ann Arbor Bloomfest

Main Street in Ann Arbor

Saturday, May 15

Celebrate spring by supporting local businesses during Ann Arbor Bloomfest. The event includes a number of discounts at stores and restaurants, both in-person and online.

Check out the deals here.