Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Free this weekend? Shop, catch a movie, or volunteer.
Check out what's going on around Southeast Michigan.
Macomb County Drive-In Movies
- Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights
- Friday, May 14 and Sunday May 16
Enjoy movies from your vehicle at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights.
E.T. will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, while Back to the Future will play at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, catch The Greatest Showman at 6 p.m. and Spider-Man: Far from Home at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25. Buy them here.
DCFC Women's Season Opener
- Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
- Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.
After playing the inaugural season without fans at Keyworth, the women's Detroit City Football Club takes the field Saturday night.
Precautions are in place due to COVID-19, including limited capacity and staggered entry times.
A limited number of tickets are available for the match. Buy them here.
River Day
- Flodin Park in Canton
- Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m, to noon
This year's annual volunteer event includes bee house building, nature walks along the Flodin trail, invasive species education, and a presentation from the Southeast Michigan Bee Keepers Association about the importance of bees.
Register here.
Flower Market
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
- Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This outdoor market showcases local artists, musicians, and cooks, as well as flowers.
Entry is free, but parking is $5.
Ann Arbor Bloomfest
- Main Street in Ann Arbor
- Saturday, May 15
Celebrate spring by supporting local businesses during Ann Arbor Bloomfest. The event includes a number of discounts at stores and restaurants, both in-person and online.
Check out the deals here.
