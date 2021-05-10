Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Free this weekend? Shop, catch a movie, or volunteer.

Check out what's going on around Southeast Michigan.

Macomb County Drive-In Movies

  • Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights
  • Friday, May 14 and Sunday May 16

Enjoy movies from your vehicle at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights.

E.T. will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, while Back to the Future will play at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, catch The Greatest Showman at 6 p.m. and Spider-Man: Far from Home at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Buy them here.

DCFC Women's Season Opener

  • Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
  • Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

After playing the inaugural season without fans at Keyworth, the women's Detroit City Football Club takes the field Saturday night.

Precautions are in place due to COVID-19, including limited capacity and staggered entry times. 

A limited number of tickets are available for the match. Buy them here.

River Day

  • Flodin Park in Canton
  • Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m, to noon

This year's annual volunteer event includes bee house building, nature walks along the Flodin trail, invasive species education, and a presentation from the Southeast Michigan Bee Keepers Association about the importance of bees.

Register here.

Flower Market

  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
  • Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This outdoor market showcases local artists, musicians, and cooks, as well as flowers.

Entry is free, but parking is $5.

Ann Arbor Bloomfest

  • Main Street in Ann Arbor
  • Saturday, May 15

Celebrate spring by supporting local businesses during Ann Arbor Bloomfest. The event includes a number of discounts at stores and restaurants, both in-person and online.

Check out the deals here.