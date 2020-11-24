Annual All-Star Giveback ‘Just feeding the community, giving them some love, some hope’

Just a couple days before Thanksgiving, celebrities with Detroit ties gathered for the 22nd Annual All-Star Giveback.

"Just trying to give people the small things they need in life," said Tarence Wheeler, the CEO of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation.

This year's event was packed with a line of cars that went around the block.

"People come from near and far, we're backed up to the bridge because the need is great," Wheeler said.

The event came along with celebrities like former NBA and NFL players, Detroit City Council Members and even members of the FBI. Setting up shop in River Rouge, they were all able to hand out around 2,000 turkeys and boxed of food.

"There's a pandemic of poverty that existed long before the coronavirus," Wheeler said. "The face of the poor, is no longer the bum on the street. It's the person who finds himself in line. It's the person who makes too much money to get help, but still not enough to survive."

The COVID-19 pandemic, shifted the event to a drive-thru set up. Everyone practiced social distancing. Former NBA pro, Derrick Coleman, was happy to be involved again. He said the pandemic has taken the lives of more than 30 of his family members and friends.

"We still wanted to get out with the holiday spirits and give people a chance to have a great holiday," Coleman said.

Thanks to DTE and the Detroit Pistons, LED lightbulbs and basketballs were given out.

Since rapper Big Sean and actor Hill Harper couldn't attend because of the pandemic, they both made large donations.

"Just feeding the community, giving them some love, some hope," Wheeler said.

