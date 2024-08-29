Another Detroit child hit in drive-by: “These kids are innocent"

For the second time in a week, a Detroit child has been hospitalized after being the innocent victim in a drive-by shooting.

Police said the 6-year-old boy was inside the home on Bassett Street near Pleasant Street when shots were fired around 1:35 a.m. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is listed as stable – and this is the second child hurt in a drive-by shooting in Detroit in the past ten days.

"I have no idea what could be done. But I hope something can be done because it’s really sad for the children," Juanita Patterson said.

She's lived in the neighborhood for 45 years and says these crimes are becoming all too common.

"I’m in the room back there and I heard a lot of gunshots but we hear them all the time," she said.

The home on Detroit's southwest side was riddled with bullet holes on Thursday.

Detroit police tell us the 6-year-old boy will recover from his injuries. Maurice Hardwick - Pastor Mo - says this senseless violence has got to stop

"It is not worth it. These kids are innocent, you can’t shoot a gun into a house full of people," Pastor Mo said.

He's calling on communities to talk to our youth about gun violence. His message for anyone thinking of carrying out an act of violence

"Pay close attention to what’s about to happen. Because you’re about to see everybody affiliated with this case get caught," Pastor Mo said.

Police are looking for tips to help lead to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-SPEAKUP or Detroit police at 313-596-1340.