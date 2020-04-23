Another Lansing protest planned for Thursday, this time in front of the governor's mansion

After making national headlines a week by protesting in front of the state's capitol building, critics of the Michigan Governor's stay-at-home order are following up with another protest. The only difference is the location of the protest.

Scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m, protesters will congregate outside the governor's mansion for Operation "Queen's Castle," which is being organized by West Michigan Politics. The 'Trump Unity Bridge' convoy that made an appearance during 'Operation Gridlock' last Wednesday is also expected to show up.

The event page, which featured a photo of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer adorning a crown, said they were protesting "near the taxpayer-funded mansion to advocate re-opening Michigan NOW, as well as ask Whitmer why she does not follow her own order and "Stay Home, Stay Safe?"

Last week's protest, which was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, drew thousands of people to Lansing and hundreds of people on the capitol building's lawn, despite the group's call for protesters to remain inside their vehicle.

Today's event was organized by a member West Michigan Politics