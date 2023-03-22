Another Michigan State shooting victim discharged from hospital; 1 remains in critical condition

One Michigan State University shooting victim remains hospitalized, Sparrow Health said Wednesday.

The hospital said a student who was listed as fair was released. Three other victims were released after the shooting. The victim who is still hospitalized is in critical condition.

READ: Victim who was discharged from hospital says he 'almost didn't make it'

Five students were injured and three others were killed when Anthony McRae opened fire inside MSU's Berkey Hall and the Union on Feb. 13.

Police are not identifying the victims who survived, though family members identified three of the victims – Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, John Hao, and Nate Statly.

The three victims who were killed, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner, were laid to rest in the week after the tragedy. According to reports, the three students will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees from the school.