Another quiet night as great weather stretch continues
FOX 2 - Gang, Mother Nature is loving us!
Another quiet night ahead with just a few fair-weather clouds and a low near 50.
On Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies make for a very mild afternoon and a high of 74.
Increasing clouds Saturday and mild with an afternoon high of 77.
A few showers are possible Saturday evening - but showers are likely Sunday with clouds skies and a high of 71.
Cloudy skies Monday with a chance for a shower.
ENJOY!
Advertisement
-Luterman