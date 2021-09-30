Another quiet night as great weather stretch continues

Gang, Mother Nature is loving us!

Another quiet night ahead with just a few fair-weather clouds and a low near 50.

On Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies make for a very mild afternoon and a high of 74.

Increasing clouds Saturday and mild with an afternoon high of 77.

A few showers are possible Saturday evening - but showers are likely Sunday with clouds skies and a high of 71.

Cloudy skies Monday with a chance for a shower.

ENJOY!

-Luterman

