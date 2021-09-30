Expand / Collapse search

Another quiet night as great weather stretch continues

By and David Komer online producer
Chance for rain this weekend

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Gang,  Mother Nature is loving us!

Another quiet night ahead with just a few fair-weather clouds and a low near 50.

On Friday:  Partly to mostly sunny skies make for a very mild afternoon and a high of 74.

Increasing clouds Saturday and mild with an afternoon high of  77.

A few showers are possible Saturday evening - but showers are likely Sunday with clouds skies and a high of 71.

Cloudy skies Monday with a chance for a shower.

ENJOY!

-Luterman
 