Rochester Hills splash pad shooting: 8th victim released from hospital

The eighth of nine victims injured during the splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills was released from the hospital on Monday.

The random shooting took place on Saturday, June 15 at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad. Nine people were injured; the shooter shot and killed himself at his mother's Shelby Township mobile home after opening fire on the crowd.

The person who was released from the hospital on Thursday is a 30-year-old Rochester Hills resident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. They are now home, "resting comfortably after spending more than two weeks in the hospital."

A 39-year-old Rochester Hills mother, who was also one of the nine injured during the shooting, remains hospitalized. She was seriously injured after being shot multiple times while trying to protect her children.

The mother's 8-year-old son was released from the hospital on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. The victims are not being identified.