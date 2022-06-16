Arbor Brewing releases new version of beer honoring Egypt Covington, who was murdered in Van Buren Township

article

A new version of a Girl Named Egypt beer is available in honor of Egypt Covington, who was murdered in 2017.

READ: Trials set for 2 suspects as 5-year anniversary nears

Each June, Arbor Brewing Co. in Ypsilanti releases the beer. This year's version is a 4.5% ABV hazy golden ale brewed with pink guava and lemongrass.

Proceeds from the beer are donated to charities that support issues Covington cared about, including music scholarships, animal welfare, and victims of domestic abuse.

Covington was found dead in her Van Buren Township duplex during a botched home invasion in June 2017.

Three men – Shane Lamar Evans, Timothy Eugene Moore, and Shandon Ray Groom – have been in and out of court in connection with the crime since they were arrested in late 2020.

The men told investigators that they were trying to steal marijuana from Covington's neighbor, who was out of town for Electric Forest music fest. Evans said he did yard maintenance at the duplex and knew no one would be home.

According to court testimony, Evans told showed the men which side of the house was the correct one then drove away. He told investigators he did not want to participate and was not involved beyond pointing out the house.

Read More: Accused killers targeted wrong house, meant to steal marijuana from neighbor

Despite being showed which side of the home to enter, Moore and Groom are accused of going into the wrong side of the duplex, where Covington was watching a movie. They allegedly shot her in the head and tied her up with Christmas lights.

All three men were charged with murdered and ordered to trial last year, but none of the trials have happened yet.

Evans returns to court Aug. 16 for a competency hearing, while Groom and Moore both have trials set.

Groom will go to trial Oct. 3, and Moore on Dec. 12.