Arctic Circle Brewing Co. closing after 3 years in Chesterfield

Three years after opening, Chesterfield Township's Arctic Circle Brewing Co. is closing next month.

The brewery started as a venture between high school friends, with the beers being brewed in one of their homes. Arctic Circle fully opened on 23 Mile Road in 2021, but after economic struggles and a drop in patronage, the business decided to call it quits for now.

"It is impossible for us to keep going," the owners said in a post announcing the closure.

The brewery said its final day will be some time in December, though the exact date hasn't been determined. The closure announcement was made early so people could make time to visit. The brewery also said it plans to hold some special events before the doors shutter.

"This isn’t goodbye forever — just the end of this chapter. We’re incredibly grateful for the support, laughs, and good times shared over the last 3 years. Let’s make these last couple months ones to remember," the owners wrote.

Find Arctic Circle at 27663 23 Mile Rd.