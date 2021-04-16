Are Michigan businesses required to collect customers' names, phone numbers?

If you have dined at a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, you probably were asked for your name and phone number.

The state is requiring that restaurants and bars, as well as personal care service establishments, gyms, and businesses that provide in-home services, collect names and phone numbers from customers.

They also must record the date and time of entry. For in-home services, there must be a record of the appointment.

The state requires that businesses deny entry for anyone who does not provide a name and contact information.

Health officials extended the order mandating the collection of this data Friday. The order, which was slated to end Monday, is now in effect through May 24.

Which businesses must take my information?

Restaurants and bars where people are dining in

Hair salons and barbershops

Tanning salons

Tattoo and piercing shops

Spas

Exercise facilities

House cleaners

Home repair

Painters

Other in-home services when clients and workers will be gathering

What happens to my information?

Contact information is being collected for the purpose of contact tracing. If asked by local health departments or the state health department, businesses must provide the information to assist in contract tracing efforts.

The state has ordered that the information cannot be used for marketing purposes unless the customer gives permission.

Additionally, the state said that the information cannot be given to police or immigration officials unless there is a lawful subpoena from a court or other lawful court order.

Businesses must keep this data for 28 days, then destroy it.