Gov. Whitmer doesn't add new COVID-19 restrictions, urges residents to get vaccinated

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined to add COVID-19 restrictions or extend existing measures during a press conference Wednesday.

Instead, the governor pushed for residents to get vaccinated and stressed the importance of social distancing, handwashing, and masks.

Whitmer has said she does not plan to add new restrictions. The head of the CDC recently warned that a shutdown is necessary to slow the virus as cases surge in Michigan.

Last week, rather than ordering high schools and restaurants to close, Whitmer asked schools to take a two-week break and urged residents to not dine inside restaurants. Right now restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity with a curfew of 11 p.m.

The order limiting dining-in capacities, as well as gathering sizes and other limitations is set to expire Monday. Whitmer has not commented on whether she plans to extend that order.

The governor said she is pushing for Michiganders to make choices, such as wearing masks and following social distancing, that will help slow the spread of the virus and curb a spike in cases.

"At this juncture, we know the tools at our disposal that can most dramatically improve outcomes for people in the state are vaccines, and that's why we're moving so swiftly to get people vaccinated," Whitmer said.

During the press conference, Whitmer also announced the expansion of therapeutic access for Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) for people with COVID-19.