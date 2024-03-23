Area artist presents hand-crafted American flags to Dearborn Heights mayor, fellow Marine veteran

article

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi joined fellow veterans Chuck Bernard and University of Michigan-Dearborn Veterans Affairs Coordinator Tom Pitock at the Dearborn Heights City Hall last week to welcome area artist/woodcrafter Vikki Parman, who presented the mayor and Bernard with her hand-crafted wooden American Flags.

A true "home grown" project, Parman crafts the flags mostly by herself, along with some help from her 85-year-old mother. Her passion to create and present the flags started several years ago as a tribute to those who have honorably served in the nation’s military.

Each wooden flag requires some 20 hours of cutting, sanding, painting and assembly to produce – from materials she pays for out of her own funds.

To date, Parman has produced over 200 flags, which she presents to Gold Star Family members, military veterans and leaders around the state who serve and make a profound impact in the lives of others.

Her work has gained the attention of some notable individuals, including musician Ted Nugent – who autographed nearly 100 of her earlier flags before being presented to their new recipients.

"We are deeply touched and appreciate Vikki’s generosity," Bazzi said. "These are beautiful items, and we will both display them prominently and proudly."

Vikki said all the work truly is a labor of love for her, and says a little bit of her goes with every flag she presents – as she embodies one of her favorite quotes from Saint Francis . . . "While there’s still time, do good."