Argument on I-75 in Detroit leads to shooting

State police are investigating a shooting on I-75 freeway that happened on Friday.

At approximately 3:15 PM on July 26, 2024, the Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted to a shooting on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Outer Drive.

According to the reports from the Michigan State Police, a moving argument escalated when one of the drivers in the conflict discharged a firearm. The bullet hit the vehicle of the reporting party. There were no physical injuries reported from the scene.

State troopers are actively investigating the incident.

"This is another case of two drivers being unable to de-escalate from each other because of a driving dispute." Shaw emphasized the importance of staying calm on the road and avoiding confrontations." said F/Lt Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police. "If you are driving and see a driver trying to engage with you, call 911. Try and exit if possible and if not try to create as much distance as possible. Most importantly do not make eye contact with them."