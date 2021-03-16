Argument over stimulus check may have led to shooting in Detroit, police say

The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the shooting of a man that may be linked to an argument over stimulus checks issued by the federal government this week.

Detroit Police said they were called around 11 a.m. to a home on Rutherford where a 53-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police did not say where the victim had been shot

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for the shooting when police arrived.

According to Detroit Police, the information is preliminary but the two men were believed to be arguing over a stimulus check when the younger man walked to a car, got a gun, and then shot the other man once.

Police said the two men know each other but were unclear on their relationship.

