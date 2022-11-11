Arizona police write cheeky post after driver illegally buys wild owl after using meth

article

An Arizona police department posted a cheeky reminder that maybe it’s not such a great idea to illegally purchase wildlife while also high on narcotics.

The Payson Police Department shared a post on Facebook on Nov. 9 which detailed how early that morning, officers conducted a traffic stop and as they approached the vehicle, they could see a tiny owl next to the driver.

Upon further investigation, officers found that the owl was not domesticated and had been purchased by the driver for $100 at a local gas station.

A Payson police officer holding a wild owl that was purchased from a gas station for $100. (Payson Police Department Facebook)

The person who sold the owl had found the critter along the roadway, police said.

The department not only posted a reminder that it is illegal to possess, transport, buy or sell wildlife unless circumstances permit otherwise, but they also noted that maybe it’s not such a great idea to use methamphetamine "or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl."

"The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station," the post read.

FILE - Picture of a small wild owl that was illegally purchased for $100 at a gas station. (Payson Police Department Facebook)

The driver ended up being arrested on charges of aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and the possession, transport, and purchase of wildlife.

The owl did suffer some minor injuries and is now in the care of Arizona Game and Fish.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.