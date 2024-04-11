Armed Dearborn motorcyclist charged after fleeing from police until running out of gas

A 26-year-old man driving a motorcycle recklessly was charged after fleeing from several police jurisdictions, taunting officers until he ran out of gas.

Abdel Rahman Tarabah of Dearborn was arrested by Farmington Hills police shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to a police release. His motorcycle did not have a visible license plate, and he reached speeds of over 140 mph at times, while leading police on multiple pursuits.

Before his arrest, Dearborn police attempted to stop Tarabah for reckless driving before midnight, on Tuesday – but he fled at a high rate of speed and repeatedly "taunted officers," police said. "The pursuit was terminated when the Michigan State Police (MSP) helicopter, Trooper 3, arrived in the area and began to monitor Tarabah’s motorcycle."

Abdel Rahman Tarabah of Dearborn (Farmington Hills Police Department)

MSP's helicopter followed the motorcyclist through various cities and observed him driving in a dangerous manner even when police were not chasing him.

The suspect was "popping wheelies while traveling at speeds of 90-100 mph, leaving the roadway, driving through yards, and reaching speeds of more than 140 mph," according to the release. "Tarabah then fled another traffic stop initiated by the Redford Township Police Department. This pursuit was also terminated when Tarabah drove recklessly, hitting speeds of over 100 mph."

Eventually, Trooper 3 alerted the Farmington Hills Police Department that Tarabah had entered their jurisdiction.

Farmington Hills police located Tarabah and attempted to stop him. However, he fled once again.

"Tarabah traveled at speeds near 100 mph as he looped Grand River Avenue between Purdue Street and Middlebelt Road," police said. After running out of fuel in his motorcycle, "Tarabah finally pulled over into a parking lot near Purdue Street and immediately surrendered to police, holding his hands in the air."

As officers approached the suspect, he told them that he was armed with a handgun.

"Officers secured a loaded, 9mm handgun from Tarabah’s waist and took him into custody without incident," according to the release.

Tarabah was charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree, and possession of a firearm during the comission of a felony. He was arraigned in the 47th District Court. He was given a $10,000.00, 10% cash surety bond.

Dearborn and Redford police are also seeking charges against Tarabah in connection to this incident.