Motorcyclist does donuts and wheelies around cop car before fleeing, running out of gas

A motorcyclist thought he could get away after doing donuts around a Dearborn police car Tuesday night, but he didn't have enough gas to escape.

Police said the 26-year-old Dearborn man was doing donuts and wheelies around the patrol vehicle before fleeing on the Southfield Freeway before 11:50 p.m.

Michigan State Police's helicopter, Trooper 3, was in the area and spotted the biker speeding. As Trooper 3 followed the motorcyclist, troopers on the ground spotted him at Telegraph and McNichols.

Troopers did not chase the motorcycle, but Trooper 3 continued to follow from above until the rider ran out of gas in Farmington Hills. He was arrested and held by Farmington Hills police. Dearborn and Redford Township police are also seeking charges.