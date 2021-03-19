Armed man wanted for Tennessee murders barricades self in Detroit home

article

Police are at a house in Detroit where a man wanted in connection with two murders in Tennessee is barricaded.

Police said the 28-year-old man barricaded himself and a dog inside a home in the 2100 block of McLean Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

Authorities do not believe the man has any hostages, but police said he does have a handgun.

He is wanted for a double homicide and for violating federal parole, police said.

"He's got a very extensive criminal history," said Detroit police Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.

Szilagy said that criminal history includes murder, weapons, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault charges.

"This is a very dangerous situation," he said.

Police on the scene told the man to come out, but he refused. They said they have called him, but he won't answer the phone.

Szilagy advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story -- stay with Fox 2 for more info.